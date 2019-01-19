NEW ORLEANS — Michael Hirsch and his wife Kathy have been hosting Saints watch parties in their Bernadotte Street backyard in Mid-city for nearly 30 years.

“It started off with a television, sitting about there,” Michael said.

One television evolved into something much bigger today: A mini-Superdome, complete with bleachers, a massive big screen and even AstroTurf.

"I guess we have about maybe 20 regular people that are always here for the games. But, this weekend, 70, 80," Michael said.

Kathy admits they had Saints season tickets for a while, but she said hosting friends and family in what they've dubbed "Hirsch Memorial Stadium" is a lot more fun.

"We're here cheering just as hard. we have certain cheers we do. we have flags that we run back and forth when they score. It's just crazy," Kathy said.



The Hirschs showed Eyewitness News the Saints memorabilia they put on display for every game. Guests brings food and drinks and the only rule is for guests to enjoy themselves.

"We feel like when we have 60, 70 people here in spirit, it's almost like the Saints can hear us," Michael said.



Until this season, the family actually had a dome over their backyard stadium, but a neighbor complained to the city and they had to take it down.

They say the neighbor who complained is from California, home of LA Rams.

"No contest. LA's got nothing for us," Michael said.

"You've got to rock with the black and roll with the gold," Kathy said.

