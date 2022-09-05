Social media remembers Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

NEW ORLEANS — Just minutes after his death was announced, many people flocked to Twitter to offer their condolences and respect for Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who passed away Monday at 92 years old.
Political analyst Clancy DuBos announced the news on Twitter after receiving a call from Landrieu’s family.
Landrieu’s family told Clancy that he died peacefully Monday morning in his home while surrounded by family.
Landrieu is remembered for bridging the gap between Black people and White people in New Orleans-- by appointing the first Black city officials and being one of the few Louisiana legislators to vote against anti-integration bills. He also is remembered for his role in the development of the Central Business District and the Superdome.
Governor Jon Bel Edwards praised the late mayor on Twitter for being “a courageous and defining voice” for Louisiana and New Orleans, and honored him for his fight for racial equality. “It’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today.”
The Governor announced that he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of his funeral.
The news made it up to Chicago, where New Orleans-born Illinois Rep. Kam Buckner posted a series of tweets honoring the late mayor for “desegregating New Orleans city government and helping black folks in that city have proper representation.”
Buckner says Landrieu was “a man ahead of his time” and that he was “an example of doing what’s right no matter who doesn’t like it.”
“I was honored to know him and to benefit from his sage wisdom, leadership and legacy,” Buckner posted on the thread.
New Orleans author Walter Isaacson also took to twitter to share his respect for the late mayor and his efforts to integrate the city, despite the pressure from other officials.
City Council President Helena Moreno also offered her condolences to Landrieu. “He has left an indelible mark on our City & will be greatly missed.”
Landrieu’s family asks for privacy as they go through this difficult time.