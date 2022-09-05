Social media remembers Former NOLA Mayor Moon Landrieu's legacy

Landrieu is remembered for bridging the racial gap in New Orleans and being one of the few Louisiana legislators to fight against segregation.

NEW ORLEANS — Just minutes after his death was announced, many people flocked to Twitter to offer their condolences and respect for Former New Orleans Mayor Moon Landrieu, who passed away Monday at 92 years old.

Political analyst Clancy DuBos announced the news on Twitter after receiving a call from Landrieu’s family.

Landrieu’s family told Clancy that he died peacefully Monday morning in his home while surrounded by family.

Just got a call from the Landrieu family to confirm that our city’s beloved former mayor, Moon Landrieu, passed peacefully at home earlier today surrounded by his wife Verna, children and other family members. The family asks for privacy right now as they make arrangements. — Clancy DuBos (@clancygambit) September 5, 2022

Landrieu is remembered for bridging the gap between Black people and White people in New Orleans-- by appointing the first Black city officials and being one of the few Louisiana legislators to vote against anti-integration bills. He also is remembered for his role in the development of the Central Business District and the Superdome.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards praised the late mayor on Twitter for being “a courageous and defining voice” for Louisiana and New Orleans, and honored him for his fight for racial equality. “It’s because of his bold vision that we and millions of annual visitors are able to enjoy the iconic landscape of New Orleans as we know it today.”

Moon Landrieu was a courageous and defining voice for Louisiana and his beloved hometown of New Orleans. As a newly-elected member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, he was the only member to vote against a 1960 bill that sought to defy federal integration orders. #lagov https://t.co/0tWgjTYpP0 — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) September 5, 2022

The Governor announced that he ordered flags to be flown at half-staff on the day of his funeral.

The news made it up to Chicago, where New Orleans-born Illinois Rep. Kam Buckner posted a series of tweets honoring the late mayor for “desegregating New Orleans city government and helping black folks in that city have proper representation.”

He was a man ahead of his time. Desegregating New Orleans city government and helping black folks in that city have proper representation. He persisted through threats, attempted intimidation & political risk. — Rep.Kam Buckner ✶ ✶ ✶ ✶ (@RepKamBuckner) September 5, 2022

Buckner says Landrieu was “a man ahead of his time” and that he was “an example of doing what’s right no matter who doesn’t like it.”

Sending love and light to my friends Mitch and Mary the entire Landrieu family on the loss of their father & patriarch - former Mayor & former HUD Secretary Moon Landrieu. Moon was a giant and an example of doing what’s right no matter who doesn’t like it. — Rep.Kam Buckner ✶ ✶ ✶ ✶ (@RepKamBuckner) September 5, 2022

“I was honored to know him and to benefit from his sage wisdom, leadership and legacy,” Buckner posted on the thread.

New Orleans author Walter Isaacson also took to twitter to share his respect for the late mayor and his efforts to integrate the city, despite the pressure from other officials.

On his first week as a young Louisiana legislator, two powerful old politicians cornered Moon Landrieu in an elevator, poked their fingers in his chest, and threatened that if he voted against their racial segregation bills, they would destroy him. He did and they didn’t. https://t.co/RabDFSoBps — Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson) September 5, 2022

City Council President Helena Moreno also offered her condolences to Landrieu. “He has left an indelible mark on our City & will be greatly missed.”

We lost Mayor Moon Landrieu today. He transformed civic & political life with his courageous fights on behalf of the people of New Orleans, particularly around racial and economic justice. He has left an indelible mark on our City & will be greatly missed. https://t.co/grMGrbCQIo — Helena Moreno (@HelenaMorenoLA) September 5, 2022