The Talk: Two men grew up in the same city, but live in different worlds

We brought Antonio Travis and Marty Mayer together in hope that their continued conversation would lead to better understanding for all of us.

NEW ORLEANS — When we started The Talk series, we were at the height of America’s racial reckoning.

This was after the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd. We saw a lot of people opening up their ears, opening up their minds in hopes of gaining understanding of what it means to be another person. To live in another person's skin.

With that understanding, we hope that we could move forward. We can address our biases and come together.

At the beginning of our series, we introduced you to Antonio Travis and Marty Mayer. Two men from the same city who grew up in two different worlds.

So we brought them together here on Bayou Road inside of Whiskey and Sticks in hope that their continued conversation would lead to a better understanding.

The Talk

For most US households, “The Talk” is that often awkward conversation parents have when explaining to their children about the birds and the bees. But in African-American households, it’s far more serious. It’s about getting home safely. It’s about life and death.

But it’s not the only difficult conversation Black parents often have to have with their children. And an examination of that subject matter gives us an idea of what it’s like to be Black in America in 2020.

WWL-TV Anchor Charisse Gibson has a frank and honest discussion with African-Americans who have given those talks, and others who have received those talks. Hearing their experiences can be as uncomfortable as it is moving.

After the murder of George Floyd, and the growth of the Black Lives Matter movement, it’s important we all listen.