NEW ORLEANS — So you think you've got street smarts? Or at least, smarts about New Orleans' streets?

Well, the New Orleans Public Library is holding a spelling bee tonight (Friday, July 19) to see who can spell New Orleans' street names.

The event is part of the library's summer fun series, which wraps up Saturday with events for children and adults.

To find out more, check their website nolalibrary.org.

WWL-TV Photographer Adam Copus puts some residents to the test. Watch below! (Can't see the video? Click here)