MANDEVILLE, La. — As the sun set, Greenleaves Boulevard began to glow.

Neighbors came out of their homes to catch a glimpse and people from the area began driving through to see thousands of luminaries brightening the road, a symbol of light on a dark day in Mandeville.



More than a thousand paper bags holding more than 2,000 tiny flickers of light honored fallen police Captain Vincent Liberto, as he was laid to rest a week after he was killed in the line of duty.

Organizer Kristen Condon said the 1.5 mile labor of love started with a post on Facebook.



“Obviously last week's events, Friday's events, kind of sparked something in all of us,” said Condon. “You feel helpless when something like this happens, and you just want to pitch in and show your support any way you can."



As the post gained traction, volunteers in the homes near Greenleaves Boulevard turned out.

“It's really great to see our community really come together, it's been really great,” said neighbor Shaye Hyer.



There to help, among the dozens of volunteers, was a police detective from Florida who was happening to visit family on the Northshore this weekend.



“Knowing that this captain, who has been in law enforcement almost 30 years, just passed away and he was just driving by. It was kind of eye-opening that it can happen at any point,” said Sarah Walker, a detective with the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in Florida.

As the setting sun gave way to this display of resolve, it was clear Mandeville will light its own path to healing.



“I just hope it shows the unity of our community. I hope it relays to the officers that we're behind them 100 percent,” Condon said.



The display was all paid for by donations through Venmo. It has yet to be totaled up yet, but anything extra will be going right to the memorial fund set up for Liberto's family.

