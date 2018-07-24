July 23, 2015 is a date that many people will never forget. Three years ago, an Alabama man, rushed inside the Grand 16 Theatre on Johnston Street and opened fire.

One of the victims shot and killed was 21-year-old Mayci Breaux. The Breaux family believes Mayci's legacy is far greater than this tragedy.

Before the horrific event, Mayci Breaux was anticipating a new job at Lafayette General Hospital as an Ultrasound and Radiologic Technologist. The Mayci Breaux Scholarship Fund was established in her name.

It began in 2015 with a $100 donation from an anonymous donor in Montana. The donation was made only one day after the shooting.

Numerous donations followed, including a $25,000 donation from comedian Amy Schumer. The scholarship fund is now well over $50,000.

Lafayette General Hospital has begun accepting scholarship applications.

To be eligible, applicants:

must be a Louisiana resident

must be female

must be enrolled in a radiologic technology program

will attend or is attending a Louisiana college or university

must have a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or above

Applications for the 2018-2019 award year are due by 5 p.m. Aug. 10. Awards are made based on the availability of monies and the number of applicants. The expected award date is Sept. 1, and public announcement of the winner(s) will be made Sept 25 (Mayci's birthday). Applications are reviewed once all supporting documents are received.

