A year later: Terrebonne Parish still recovering from Ida

On the anniversary of Hurricane Ida, 7000 residents in Terrebonne Parish are still without homes.

Example video title will go here for this video

DULAC, La. — After Hurricane Ida, the houses on Fisherman’s Road In Dulac, were either destroyed or severely damaged. One of those house's belonged to Pam Verdin. The debris from the house after the storm still on the ground and a tarp on the roof. A year later, she is still living in this FEMA trailer.

Verdin said August 29th 2021 is a day she'll never forget “It’s a year today, excuse me if I tear up. When we walked in I could not open the door because of the storm.”

She went on to say, “When we walked in, it was like a waterfall coming from the roof. Just water coming in. My whole inside of my roof caving in.”

Ida destroying her home, “Its something we were working hard for to have our own for our kids and our grandkids, it's gone, the feeling, you can’t even describe the feeling," Verdin said.

On the anniversary of the storm, she’s still waiting for the roof that was once over her head, to be replaced. Nearly 7000 people in Terrebonne Parish are still living in temporary housing.

Monday night residents got the information they need, some still recovering from the category four storm.

Chris Pulaski, director of planning and zoning with the parish said, “We’re making ourselves ready for the next time we have an event like this. But the main purpose of the event and the bulk of the time is spent… going over the concerns of this community.”

“What resources are out there that we can turn to so we can say hey, I am not asking for a big handout, just a little bit to help us because we’re all in this together,” Verdin said.

Verdin said she didn't have home owners insurance and FEMA won't cover the extent of the damage.