How the YMCA of Greater New Orleans is helping Black men achieve their dreams during a trip to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The YMCA of Greater New Orleans is wrapping up its' first annual Black Achievers Program by coming to Memphis.
Organizers said a commonality between New Orleans and Memphis is crime, but something that's often overlooked is Black men achieving their dreams.
The trip to Memphis is centered around visiting the National Civil Rights Museum and the University of Memphis.
“There are a lot of young men that are young men just like the ones that we're taking these trips with, and that were able to be at the Civil Rights Museum that are doing some incredible things, that have incredible dreams, that are students that are working hard and striving for an incredible future - and are really spending some time studying hard and working hard,” said Gregory Manning, Pastor of Broadmoor Community Church and YMCA program leader.
Manning said the organization is planning to have another program just like this next year geared toward young women achieving their dreams.