The self-titled "King of Real Estate," a conman busted for running a real estate scam, has been released from state prison a year and nine months into a 4-year sentence.

Decker Randolph pleaded guilty in Orleans Parish last October for stealing thousands of dollars from a New Orleans Police Officer who paid him to help her buy a house and fix her credit, but she received nothing in return.

Tomeka Anderson selected a house with Randolph and believed he had put it under contract.

“I started picking out cabinets, going to Home Depot, flooring and everything,” Anderson said, fighting back tears.

And she wasn't the only one. WWL-TV documented people in five states who had proof they paid Randolph to join his program, but had nothing to show for it in return.

Official-looking paperwork, home showings with real estate agents and sometimes, referrals to the program from loan officers, made the victims feel confident they were investing in a legitimate program. While he was presenting that paperwork to some of the victims, ‘signing them up’, he was on probation for stealing from others in past cases.

Most of Randolph’s victims fell prey to a similar scheme, but some gave him additional money for coaching on how to become a real estate investor.

WWL-TV went undercover to find out more about Randolph’s program. He pitched a similar arrangement to a Channel 4 producer. During their initial meeting, Randolph promised to refund any money paid to him “the next day” if the sale of the home fell through. But that rarely happened with Randolph.

In fact, a Jefferson Parish Judge ordered him to pay $16,600 in restitution to Edro Richard in 2015. By late 2016, Randolph claimed to have paid Richard $300 back.

Randolph claimed the homes never went to sale, but that he sold the contracts he put on them to other would-be buyers at a profit, a questionable practice some people call “wholesaling”.

WWL-TV’s investigation found 22 victims in 5 states, all people who said they paid Randolph anywhere from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars, totaling $106,161, with nothing to show for it. Many of those people connected with Randolph through Facebook. Randolph’s Faithful Real Estate page has since been taken down.

“One guy I read was from Florida. And another one from Texas. And you constantly see him on his page saying somebody else successfully purchased a house through my program,” Anderson said.

After WWL-TV’s investigative series aired, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Randolph at his mother’s home, based on a tip.

In all, Randolph has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $35,000 from people who were looking for help.

The court ordered Randolph to pay Anderson back her $11,000 after he served his time. He still owes more than 20-thousand to two other victims in Jefferson that date back to 2015.

The state's online database of state prisoners lists Randolph's release date as June 21, 2018.

