NEW ORLEANS — With storms in the forecast for the weekend, some people are concerned about a repeat of the rain we saw Thursday. Many have questions for the Sewerage and Water Board regarding the pumps.

Three to six inches of rain fell across the area Thursday and several neighborhoods felt it.

"If I hadn't moved my car, I think the motor would've got flooded," David Donze said.

On Orleans Avenue, Donze lives near a working pump. He still watched as the water rose and spewed out man holes.

"It was at least a foot," he said. "A lot of disappointment and disbelief. After happening three times in 2017 and at least once in 2018 and then here we are again in April 2019 and it doesn't seem like the Sewerage and Water Board has done much of anything to improve the situation."

With 115 of the 120 pumps working, the S&WB stated via email they were "well prepared." It also stated an electrical feeder lost power around 1:30 p.m. causing four separate pumps to temporarily go down in different neighborhoods.

"I want to know how does a pumping station lose power, should they have their generators on standby?" Erin LaFleur asked.

Pump 7 was one, near City Park, where LaFleur lives.

"They're building a house around the corner and all of the wood floated up," she says. "It was in the street, it was floating down the street and ended up on our lawn."

With another batch of storms expected Sunday, working pumps or not, people are ready. They just hope the S&WB is too.

"I just want to know if the mayor is in touch with the Sewerage and Water Board to make sure they are ready and prepared for all the rain coming this weekend so we don't see flooding like we did yesterday and like we did in August," Lafleur said.

Eyewitness News reached out to the S&WB who said on Thursday a line tripped, causing one pump in the affected station (each station has multiple pumps) to go down. The problem has been fixed and should be a go, they say, for Sunday.

