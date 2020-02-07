Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes string of North Carolina reopening bills

Republican lawmakers want Cooper to ease restrictions on businesses to help reignite the state's economy.

Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has rejected five proposals from the Republican-controlled legislature that would reopen businesses and prevent cancellations of July 4 celebrations. The string of vetoes on Thursday comes one day after the state hit a high of new single-day coronavirus cases.

Cooper has already extended Phase 2 of North Carolina's reopening plans through July 17. Republican lawmakers want Cooper to ease restrictions on businesses to help reignite the state's economy.

Skating rinks, bowling alleys, bars, gyms, amusement parks, arcades, and entertainment venues will likely remain closed because state GOP lawmakers won't have the votes needed to override Cooper's decision.