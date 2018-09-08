NEW ORLEANS – The woman’s body pulled from Lake Pontchartrain earlier this week has been identified as 31-year-old Sadie Thibodeaux.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office said the cause of death is still under investigation.

Thibodeaux was reported missing after an abandoned sailboat was spotted Sunday near the University of New Orleans campus.

Police say a boater saw a body in the water around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday. The body was found about a quarter of a mile from the Seabrook Boat Launch, according to New Orleans police.

Thibodeaux was reportedly on the sailboat, Good Humor, with 43-year-old Michael Farley Sunday when for "reasons unknown" they both went into the water, police say. Farley was found Monday morning and was in good condition.

Thibodeaux is from Baton Rouge and most recently worked at a law firm and was also a fitness instructor in the capital city.

