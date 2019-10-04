Five members of the New Orleans city council have issued a call for transparency from the mayor's administration on changes to the threshold for speeding tickets from the city's 'speed cameras.'

The statements come after recent news that the speed that triggers automated citations and the fine that comes with them was ratcheted down without any word to the public.

The administration has said that it made the changes to increase safety, especially in school zones, where a large percentage of the cameras are located.

Council members joined several others in asking why, if safety was the ultimate goal, the citizens weren't notified so they could adjust their speeds accordingly.

Council member-At-Large Jason Williams referred to the changes as 'speed traps' and he also decried the change without notification.

"I think it's a big deal because the council is very clear during the budget conversations that traffic cameras were not supposed to be gotcha moments. They were not supposed to be money grabs," said Williams.

"Residents should be notified when there are any changes to the traffic camera system in our city," said District 'C' Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer.

District A Council member Joe Giarrusso III said the budget committee next week would consider solutions, "including amnesty," which seems to imply that he may ask for those caught unawares by the cameras prior to notification be given refunds.

Here are the statements from the five members who gave them:

Councilmember-At-Large Jason R. Williams says, "Public safety can be achieved by voluntary compliance rather than speed traps. There has to be actual notice and robust education about permitted behavior and policy reasons behind changes the Administration seeks to implement. Changing driving behavior is not about creating trap doors for our citizens that lead to more penalties."

Councilmember-At-Large Helena Moreno says, "I think the people of New Orleans want and deserve more openness, accountability and transparency from government in all matters. We can achieve more together if people truly trust one another. We must be upfront about the challenges we face and options we have to address them. But we can only build that trust if we are all transparent and share information when we have it."

District "A" Councilmember Joseph I. Giarrusso III says, "Public safety has to be our number one priority. The administration changed the threshold for speeding tickets without informing the public. Next week's Budget committee will be the first time the council learns about why and when this decision was made and explores all possible solutions, including amnesty."

District "C" Councilmember Kristin Gisleson Palmer says, "Residents should be notified when there are any changes to the traffic camera system in our City. The lack of proper notification can be upsetting for people who believed they were operating by the rules and further erodes their trust of local government. It's only right that the administration explain what happened, why residents weren't notified, and ensure policies are in place where this doesn't happen again."

District "E" Councilmember Cyndi Nguyen says,"I support transparency especially when it comes to public policy. I will continue to inform constituents through community outreach regarding changes that impact District E."