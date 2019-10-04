NEW ORLEANS — Reducing the enforced speed in school zones has triggered anger.

“I think everybody understands that the speed limit is there for a reason and it is about safety, but this change and the failure to warn was not about safety," said WWL-TV Political Analyst, Clancy DuBos.

On Feb. 4, the city quietly changed school traffic cameras to ticket drivers going 24 mph or more instead of 26 mph in a 20 mph speed zone. The city says it was done for safety, however given the lack of warning some people question that.

“If it was really about safety they should’ve told people that we’re going to tighten it up," DuBos said. "That would make people drive slower right away, which would have improved safety.”

Drivers weren’t the only ones who were blindsided. Council-members say they were never made aware of this some even finding out through the media.

“I want to be very clear on this," stated Council President, Jason Williams. "The council was in no way told or advised, nor was there any discussion about this being implemented.”

“It is frustrating and it creates a level of mistrust in the public that doesn’t need to be," said Jared Brossett, councilman for District D.

A public records request shows February's traffic citations almost doubled from January's number, and was higher than any month in 2018. The financial impact is still unclear, but according to our partners at the Advocate, it could mean as much as $7.5 million in additional revenue per year.

“I think the idea of changing something overnight without letting people know about it that does feel like a money grab," Williams said. "To me I just think there's another way to meet that goal of public safety. I think it's a big deal because the council is very clear during the budget conversations that traffic cameras were not supposed to be gotcha moments they were not supposed to be money grabs. In fact I personally suggested and some of my colleagues were very supportive of putting up more notice further away from where the cameras would be, maybe even painting the street because the goal is to get people to slow down to save lives, to stop you from getting hurt rather than tricking people into a ticket or catching people speeding. I just kind of feel this is not leaning in that direction of transparency."

Which is why council-members are now asking Mayor LaToya Cantrell's administration to come forward, because it's something they argue people in New Orleans deserve.

"I want the people to know we're fighting for them and fighting to get answers as it relates to this policy change," Brossett said.

The administration is invited to next Thursday's Budget Committee Meeting to address this issue. It's open to the public and starts at 2 p.m.

Today, the city sent a statement to Eyewitness News that says:

"Speeding in school zones is dangerous and illegal --- and we believe ticketing drivers who speed through school zones is an effective deterrent. The speed limit has not changed --- driving over 20mph in a school zone, during hours when children are present, is illegal and will result in a ticket. Vehicles travelling at higher speeds create a greater danger, and we encourage drivers to respect the posted speed limit."