1 dead, 1 critical in two Saturday shootings in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and a second person suffered several gunshot wounds in a pair of shootings late Saturday afternoon into the evening, according to the NOPD.

Shortly before 5 p.m. police investigated a shooting that left a man dead in the 3400 block of Garden Oaks Drive in Algiers.

Police said officers in that area heard gunshots and went towards the sound and then were directed by people near the scene. The victim, a 32-year-old man whose identity is being withheld at the moment, was found dead inside of his apartment from a single gunshot. Two people were detained by police in that case.

About a half an hour later, police were responded to a report of a shooting in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road. That victim was shot multiple times and taken to the hospital. His condition wasn’t immediately known.