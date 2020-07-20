1 dead, 1 injured on Jackson Avenue in afternoon shooting

The NOPD had no further update on his condition nor what led to the shooting or word on any suspects.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and another injured in a shooting on Jackson Avenue in New Orleans Monday afternoon.

According to an NOPD spokesperson, a male victim was pronounced dead on the scene in the 2800 block of Jackson Avenue. The second victim was rushed to the hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The NOPD had no further update on his condition nor what led to the shooting or word on any suspects.

Anyone who has information on the shooting though, is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.