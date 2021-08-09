1 dead, 1 wounded in 7th Ward shooting overnight

According to initial reports from responding officers, two people were shot and were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in a double shooting overnight in the Seventh Ward, according to NOPD officials.

The shooting was reported in the 1800 block of North Miro Street. While an exact time for the shooting wasn't available immediately, NOPD officials disclosed the incident just after 2 a.m. Monday.

According to initial reports from responding officers, two people were shot and were taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

One of the victims died from their injuries. The other is still being treated for unknown injuries Monday morning.

