METAIRIE, La. — A man is dead and another man is in the hospital after two separate shootings in Metairie early Tuesday.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said the first shooting happened around 1 a.m. near West Metairie and Henry Landry avenues. One man was listed in critical condition but later died.

A couple of hours later, a second separate shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. in the 200 block of North Elm Street near Airline Drive. Authorities say one man was wounded but his injuries were not life-threatening.

The sheriff's office has not said what led to the shootings.

Anyone with information about either shooting can call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

