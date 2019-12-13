NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating two separate shootings that left one person dead and two others wounded overnight.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting was reported around 12:21 a.m. in the 2900 block of Toledano Street. Officers patrolling in the area heard gunshots near Claiborne Avenue and later found two men with gunshot wounds.

The NOPD said one man was later pronounced dead at the scene. The second man was taken to the hospital, but it is unclear if his injuries are considered life-threatening.

The police department began investigating a second shooting about 10 minutes later in the 900 block of Broad Street. The NOPD said a woman was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital but did not say if the injuries are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call the NOPD at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

