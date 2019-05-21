NEW ORLEANS — Police are investigating an apparent car-to-car shootout that left a man dead and two others seriously injured on General Meyer Avenue in Algiers Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., NOPD officers responded to the 3200 block of General Mayer in Algiers, where they found two men shot in the street in a two-block stretch between Flanders Street and Odeon Avenue.

Lt. Jonathan Fourcade with New Orleans EMS said both victims were about 25-years-old. Both were in critical condition when they were brought to the trauma center at University Medical Center, he said.

One of those victims, a passenger in one of the cars, died, as the driver underwent surgery, NOPD officials said.

Through investigation, police learned that the gunfire broke out near the intersection of the main road and Michael Street.

Two separate cars exchanged gunfire, and the driver of a gray Acura pushed one wounded man out of the car before it crashed.

Another passenger in the car reportedly took off running after the crash, but later went to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the foot.

Police are investigating what lead up to the incident and the identity of the shooters.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the identity of the deceased after an autopsy and properly notifying his family.

Officials say that anyone with information on crime in New Orleans should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.