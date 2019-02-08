NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating three separate shootings overnight in New Orleans that left one person dead and two others wounded.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a teenaged girl was wounded in the first shooting around 10 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Cambronne Street in Gert Town. The girl was shot in the leg and was taken to the hospital.

Police say the second shooting was reported minutes later at South Rampart and Canal Streets in the Central Business District. One man was shot and was taken to the hospital.

The third shooting was reported after midnight in the 1700 block of North Rocheblave Street in the 7th Ward neighborhood. One man was pronounced dead at the scene of this shooting.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings are asked to contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

---

