1 dead, 4 shot in Lower Ninth Ward quadruple shooting

The homicide victim is a 43-year-old man.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that resulted in one man's death and 3 others injured.

The shooting occurred just before midnight Friday in the 5100 block of St. Claude Avenue. Police say they found four victims each suffering from gunshot wounds.

EMS pronounced a 43-year-old man dead on the scene. EMS also took a 50-year-old woman and a 59-yeard-old man to the hospital to be treated. Another victim, a 29-year-old woman, arrived to the hospital via private vehicle.

A suspect has not yet been named, nor is there any known motive at this time.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867