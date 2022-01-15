1 dead in I-10 Saturday morning double shooting: NOPD

The shooting killed a 52-year-old man and wounded a 45-year-old woman, according to the report from NOPD. It happened around 3 a.m. Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead and a woman was wounded by gunfire during an early Saturday morning shooting in the I-10's eastbound lanes near Esplanade Avenue, according to New Orleans Police Department's Public Affairs Division.



When NOPD officers were sent to the scene to investigate reports of gunfire, they found the victims with wounded by several gunshots.

The man died at the scene of the shooting, but the woman was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The name of the man who was killed in the shooting is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.

"Homicide Detective Lucretia Gantner is in charge of the investigation and can be reached at (504) 658-5300," the report said.