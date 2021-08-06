1 dead in Marrero shooting near Pard Park

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.

MARRERO, La. — One man is dead after a shooting in Marrero Thursday night, JPSO officials said.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to a report of gunshots around 10:30 p.m. in the area of 5500 block of Avery Drive near Pard Park.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was not immediately identified by JPSO officials.

There is no suspect or motive information available at this time.