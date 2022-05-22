3 shot, 1 dead in Sunday morning CBD shooting

The deceased is a 22-year-old man.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting near the intersection of Baronne Street and Gravier Street that killed one and injured two others.

Police say the incident occurred in the 300 block of Baronne Street around 12:45 Sunday morning. Police found three adult men suffering from gunshot wounds.

All three were taken to the hospital by EMS, where a 22-year-old man eventually died. The condition of the other two is currently unknown.

A suspect has not yet been named.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the victim's name and the official cause of death but not before getting in touch with the victim's family.