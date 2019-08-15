NEW ORLEANS — One man was taken to the hospital after being stabbed near the corner of Canal and Bourbon streets Thursday morning.

The New Orleans Police Department says two men arguing when one pulled out a knife and cut the other man in the chest.

Police say the attacker was arrested and will be charged with aggravated battery. The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

A large police presence was spotted near the intersection, and at one point police had blocked two lanes of traffic to investigate the scene.

