1 juvenile killed, 3 injured in Treme shooting hours after Bourbon Street gunshots

NEW ORLEANS — One juvenile victim was killed and three other victims were injured in a shooting in the Treme Sunday morning, less than two hours after crowds were sent running from gunshots in the French Quarter that injured five.

The shooting was reported around 4:40 a.m. in the 1600 block of Iberville Street, near Saint Louis Cemetery No. 2, just south of the Claiborne Overpass.

Four victims were shot and taken to the hospital, NOPD officials said. One of the victims, identified only as a male juvenile victim, died at the hospital.

The other three, who were not identified, were listed in stable condition according to the NOPD.

No details were released about a shooter or possible motive in the killing.

The fatal attack comes on the heels of another shooting nearby, when gunfire erupted on Bourbon Street in the French Quarter.

That shooting, around 3 a.m., wounded five people amid the usual weekend Bourbon Street crowds. A suspect was taken into custody in connection with that shooting, but has not been identified.

NOPD officials said they had no plans to hold a press conference Sunday to address either shooting.

