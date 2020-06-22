x
1 killed, 1 critical after double shooting in Westwego, JPSO says

A double shooting investigation in unincorporated Westwego turned into a homicide investigation overnight.

WESTWEGO, La. — One man was killed and another injured in a double shooting on the West Bank early Monday morning, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

According to investigators, a 40-year-old man shot in unincorporated Westwego died overnight at the hospital. A 21-year-old who was shot in the neck remained in critical condition Monday morning. 

Jefferson Parish deputies arrested the person they suspect shot the men in the 900 block of North Clark Street. They identified him only as a 59-year-old man.

No further details on the homicide investigation were immediately available, including a potential motive or other suspects involved. 

JPSO officials encouraged anyone with information on the shooting to call the homicide division at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers. 

