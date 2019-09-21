NEW ORLEANS — Six people were shot and one was killed in Mid-City late Friday night, NOPD officials now say.

Police initially reported around 10 p.m. Friday that a person was killed and two others injured at the intersection of City Park Avenue and Canal Boulevard.

Around 11:30 p.m., however, it was learned that there were six shooting victims -- one killed, four wounded and rushed to the hospital and one treated at the scene.

NOPD officials said they would update the situation as their investigation into the attack continued.

Reports of the fatal shooting came hours after a man was found shot to death in a vehicle in the Pines Village neighborhood of New Orleans East.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the identities of the deceased victims once their family has been notified.

No further information was immediately available. Officials said anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

