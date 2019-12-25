CHALMETTE, La. —

One of three people shot in Chalmette Tuesday night died from his injuries, St. Bernard Parish Sheriff's Office officials said.

The fatal shooting took place shortly after 8 p.m. in the 400 block of Pierre Street, according to authorities.

Three male victims were shot. One of them died from his injuries, and the two other victims were transported to the hospital. Both are being treated for non-life threatening injuries, sheriff's officials said.

SBSO has not given any details about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

