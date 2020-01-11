1 killed, 2 injured by gunfire, found in crashed car in New Orleans East

The shooting took place near the intersection of Hayne and Read boulevards just before 11 p.m. Saturday.

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and two were injured by gunfire Halloween night in New Orleans East, police said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area, and found a crashed car at the intersection. Inside, one of the male victims was dead and two other had gunshot wounds. A fourth victim wasn't injured.

The murdered victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital.

No information about a suspect or possible motive was released Sunday morning.

