x
1 killed, 2 injured by gunfire, found in crashed car in New Orleans East

The shooting took place near the intersection of Hayne and Read boulevards just before 11 p.m. Saturday.
Credit: NOPD

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and two were injured by gunfire Halloween night in New Orleans East, police said. 

The shooting took place near the intersection of Hayne and Read boulevards just before 11 p.m. Saturday. 

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the area, and found a crashed car at the intersection. Inside, one of the male victims was dead and two other had gunshot wounds. A fourth victim wasn't injured. 

The murdered victim was pronounced dead at the scene, while the two other victims were taken by ambulance to the hospital. 

No information about a suspect or possible motive was released Sunday morning. 

