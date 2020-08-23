1 killed in Central Business District homicide

Officers patrolling in the area heard gunshots and responded to the intersection, according to the NOPD.

NEW ORLEANS — A person was killed in the Central Business District Saturday night, NOPD officials said.

The homicide happened near Baronne and Common streets just after 11 p.m. Officers patrolling in the area heard gunshots and responded to the intersection, according to the NOPD.

When they arrived, they found a man on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. He was declared dead at the scene.

Police said no other information was available about the victim. He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

No information on a possible suspect or motive in the killing was released Sunday morning.

