Bogalusa PD: 1 killed in shooting outside of football game

No additional information has been made available.

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after a shooting outside of the Bogalusa homecoming football game on Friday night, according to Bogalusa Chief Of Police Kendall Bullen.

Bogalusa Mayor Wendy Perrette said, "The Lumberjack homecoming game was interrupted by another tragic and senseless shooting. The shooting occurred outside of the stadium. We had a strong police presence and they quickly took control of the situation."

Shots were fired during the fourth quarter and the game ended early.

"Tonight was supposed to be about celebrating everything positive in our City. These young guys have worked super hard to instill pride in our community and I’m angered by the actions of cowards. I never thought I would be getting on the ground with my two-month-old son at a football game due to a shooting. I’m praying for the safety of our students, our first responders, the victim(s), and everyone in attendance. My prayer tonight is that those responsible will be held accountable," Tyrin Truong Bogalusa Mayor candidate said.

