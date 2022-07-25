1 man killed in St. Charles Parish triple shooting

Investigators say the shooting happened in Killona on Highway 3127 near Highway 3142.

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead.

Deputies were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Sunday. They found one man dead and two other men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.

One man had a minor graze wound, and the other was taken to the hospital.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807 or call 911.