1 man killed in St. Charles Parish triple shooting

NEW ORLEANS — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a triple shooting that left one person dead.
Investigators say the shooting happened in Killona on Highway 3127 near Highway 3142.
Deputies were called to the scene around 9 p.m. on Sunday. They found one man dead and two other men with gunshot wounds when they arrived.
One man had a minor graze wound, and the other was taken to the hospital.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to call the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-783-6807 or call 911.
