Police say it happened just before 11:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Decatur Street near the U.S. Mint building.

NEW ORLEANS — Two men were stabbed in the French Quarter in the middle of the day and now the NOPD is investigating it as a homicide after one man dies.

It is unclear how the stabbing happened, however, police say one of the men died on the scene while the other was taken to the hospital for treatment.