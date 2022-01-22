1 of two 16-year-olds caught after detention center escape

The state Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release Friday that a preliminary investigation has found that human error played a part in the escape.

ST MARTINVILLE, La. — ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities have caught one of two 16-year-olds who escaped from a Louisiana juvenile detention center but are still looking for the other.

The state Office of Juvenile Justice said in a news release Friday that a preliminary investigation has found that human error played a part in the escape.

It said discipline will be decided once the investigation is complete, and it could include firing.

The teenagers broke out of the Acadiana Center for Youth on Wednesday evening.

Officials say one from the Alexandria area was caught about 8 p.m. Thursday in East Baton Rouge Parish.