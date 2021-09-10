1 person injured in Friday night shooting

Police said the call originally came in at 10:02 p.m. but wasn't confirmed until about 20 minutes later.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Algiers neighborhood Friday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 3300 block of Memorial Park Drive, where a man sustained a gunshot wound to an unknown part of his body.

The victim was brought to the hospital by EMS but his condition is unknown at the moment.

The victim's identity is not known at the moment and no further details are available.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.