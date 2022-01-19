1 shot, 1 detained after late Wednesday shooting

Police said a man was found at the location suffering from several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by EMS.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is in the hospital and another in police custody after a shooting in the Milneburg neighborhood Wednesday night.

According to police, the shooting happened in the 2400 block of Mexico Street. The incident was reported just after 10 p.m. but confirmed at about 10:34.

Police said a man was found at the location suffering from several gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital by EMS. His condition is not known at the moment.

Another man was detained at the scene, according to NOPD. His involvement in the shooting was not released.

No further information is available at the time.

This shooting marks the fourth to happen in the city Wednesday.

