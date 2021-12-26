1 shot, killed in Metairie on Christmas: JPSO

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. He later died.

METAIRIE, La. — A victim died from wounds sustained in a Metairie shooting on Christmas, according to law enforcement.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in the 6300 block of Riverside Drive.

Deputies were sent to that area to investigate reports of a shooting around 8:45 p.m. on Christmas.

When deputies arrived at the scene of the shooting they found a male victim wounded by gunfire, a JPSO spokesperson wrote in a report.

The victim was taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment. He later died.

"There is no suspect or motive information available at this time," the JPSO spokesperson wrote. "Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call our Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers."

JPSO investigators labeled the killing a homicide.

As homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but deputies said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help deputies in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Jefferson Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.