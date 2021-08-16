1-year-old among 4 people taken to hospital after police chase ends in Lakeview crash

According to police, there was a 1-year-old in the suspect's car that was not in a child seat.

NEW ORLEANS — A police chase ended with a crash in Lakeview Monday night that sent four people, including a 1-year-old, to the hospital.

The chase started in the 7th Ward, where Louisiana State troopers attempted to stop a black car for a traffic violation.

According to Louisiana State Police, the driver took off and led troopers on a 15 minute chase that ended in Lakeview when the suspect ran a stop sign and crashed into another car at the intersection of Milne Boulevard and Harrison Avenue.

"All of a sudden — out of the corner of my eye, off to my left — in one of the lanes to my left, this black car came probably going 80, 90 miles towards West End and Pontchartrain," Jason Sheridan, who witnessed the crash, said. "I'd guess there were probably a dozen troopers following the car. It was crazy."

According to police, there was a 1-year-old in the suspect's car that was not in a child seat. That child was taken to the hospital along with the suspect, another passenger in black car and the driver of the car they crashed into.

The suspect, passenger and the woman they crashed into all have "moderate" injuries. The 1-year-old is being evaluated at the hospital.