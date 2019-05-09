NEW ORLEANS — A 1-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon on South Claiborne Avenue.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the toddler suffered a graze wound to the head. The shooting happened in the 3400 block of S. Claiborne Avenue, near Louisiana Avenue, around 4:22 p.m.

The 1-year-old was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

Police did not say how the shooting occurred or if there are any suspects in the case.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.