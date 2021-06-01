1-year-old playing by the pool among 3 killed in Baton Rouge shooting

A struggle reportedly broke out before the man fired several gunshots, striking both of the people he was struggling with and an infant girl playing near the pool.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A 1-year-old is among the three people shot at a Baton Rouge pool Monday night, police say.

Around 7:55 p.m., an unknown man entered the gated pool area near an apartment complex on College Drive and approached the two men sitting near the pool, according to information released by the Baton Rouge Police Department.

A struggle reportedly broke out before the man fired several gunshots, striking both of the people he was struggling with and an infant girl playing near the pool.

The baby, Jatyri Brown, died at the hospital. Police say 17-year-old Dewayne Dunn Jr. and 20-year-old Reginald Thomas both died at the scene.

Police have not identified a suspect or motive in the triple slaying.

