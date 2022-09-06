10 shot and killed in New Orleans since Monday

The news releases on the killings this week are eerily similar in nature. In most cases a male was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

NEW ORLEANS — Ten people have been shot and killed on New Orleans streets since Monday in a series of shootings across the city, with the latest occurring shortly after 10 a.m. in the 6800 block of Mayo.

A man was shot and killed at the location, pronounced dead on the scene.

The macabre series of events comes as the city continues to be rocked by shocking crimes and videos that display lawlessness including people jumping on a police cruiser during a dangerous pop up stunt show and two men firing long rifles at will, killing a man near Big Daddy’s bar in the Marigny.

Another frightening video from Algiers had the sounds of nearly two dozen shots and screaming people at the scene of the killing of a 16-year-old.

The high profile crimes and reports that the New Orleans Police Department has led to at least one councilman to call for the removal of the department’s police chief. Mayor LaToya Cantrell voiced her support for Superintendent Shaun Ferguson.

This week’s killings include: