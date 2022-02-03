10 people injured in shooting after Bogalusa Mardi Gras parade

“People running everywhere. There were still victims inside the store. So, there’s people trying to render aid to them,” said Castleberry.

BOGALUSA, La. — A truck pegged with bullet holes gives an idea of the amount of gunfire Saturday evening in Bogalusa.

“We were in the area working a wreck and a couple of officers heard gunshots,” said Bogalusa Police Department Sgt. Mitchell Castleberry.

It happened just hours after the city celebrated Mardi Gras with the yearly MCCA parade. Police say folks were gathered at the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Drive and East 4th Street, near a convenience store. Castleberry says it was chaos when he and other responding officers got there within a minute.

“People running everywhere. There were still victims inside the store. So, there are people trying to render aid to them,” said Castleberry.

Sgt. Mitchell Castleberry says a domestic dispute led to 41-year-old Less Dillion, driving up to the crowd, opening fire with intention.



“We believe that’s the case, that he had targets that he was intending to shoot, but unfortunately there were innocent bystanders that were standing around,” said Castleberry.

Castleberry says bystanders started shooting back. After more than 40 shots, ten people, including Dillion, were shot, with minor to serious injuries. The youngest, just six-years-old. All of them were taken to hospitals. Dillion was airlifted to St. Tammany Health System, arrested upon release, and taken back to Bogalusa Wednesday morning.

“My mom called, and she was saying your cousins have been shot. So, my first thought is like, ‘Whoa,’” said Bogalusa resident Tyrin Truong.

Truong, who’s also running for mayor, had two cousins get shot. One in the shoulder, the other in the back. A campaign worker was inside that shot-up truck and Truong’s brother was also at the scene. Both were unharmed.

"They’re doing well. I’ve been talking with them every day since then, but I think they’re pretty still shook up about it,” said Truong. “They were blessed. I don’t even think it was luck at this point. They were blessed.”

This shooting happened in the same area where almost two years ago another shooting left 13 people injured. It happened during a memorial service for a man who had been murdered. In that case, no one has been arrested.

Truong says violence in the city is top of mind for everyone he talks to.

“It’s heartbreaking because you walk through this community and you know the people who live here, so to feel like they have to be scared to come out now, it’s crazy,” said Truong.

Police say Dillion is a convicted felon, arrested in Bogalusa 18 times since 2003. That includes weapons, drugs, and domestic violence charges. Castleberry isn’t surprised though that Dillon was on the streets.

“Just knowing how the system has worked through the past, it’s unfortunate,” said Castleberry. “At some point, you would think there would be a line drawn.”