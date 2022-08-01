10-year-old, teen wounded by gunfire while sleeping in Kenner home, police say

The Kenner home is the same place where a 16-year-old was fatally shot in July after a disagreement with another teen.

KENNER, La. — As they slept early Saturday morning, a 10-year-old and a 19-year-old were wounded when several gunshots struck a Kenner home, according to a report from the Kenner Police Department.

The shooting happened at 4:15 a.m. in the 3100 block of Tifton Avenue, less than a half-mile from the Esplanade Mall.

Officers responding to the scene found multiple bullet casings from three different caliber guns in the roadway, the KPD report said.

The Kenner home is the same place where a 16-year-old was fatally shot in July after a disagreement with another teen, according to police.

People at the house during the July shooting told police that the victim shot himself, but that didn't align with evidence at the scene.

Investigators with KPD said more than one gun was involved in the July shooting.

After getting a warrant during the investigation of the July shooting, police searched the home and found four handguns.

"A fifteen-year-old, who was the last person in the company of the sixteen-year-old, was arrested for Second Degree Murder," the KPD report said of the July shooting. "It is unknown at this time if the 2021 homicide is related to the recent shooting."

