NEW ORLEANS — Ten people have been shot after gunfire erupted on Canal Street early Sunday morning, New Orleans police spokesman Aaron Looney says.

The shooting happened around 3:25 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, in the 700 block of Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Streets.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson said two people are in critical condition. The victims were taken to University Medical Center and Tulane hospital.

Police say one person has been detained, but they are not a suspect in the case.

