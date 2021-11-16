11-year-old girl shot on Freret Street Tuesday; 2 shot in other incidents

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m., according to police.

An11-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder near the intersection of Freret Street and Josephine Street Tuesday just before 5 p.m.

Police said the victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance, but no further information was available as of 6 p.m.

New Orleans Police said they were investigating a report of a shooting and found the victim suffering with a gunshot wound. She was said to be stable.

Two hours later, at least two people were shot in a pair of incidents, one near the intersection of Milan and South Roman Streets. The other at an unknown location.

The initial call came about 7 p.m. and initially there was a report of a male victim suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

A short time later, another male arrived at the hospital in a private car and he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound as well. Initially police said they thought the victim was from the Milan and South Roman location, but later said the location was likely somewhere else.

There was no further information as of 8:30 p.m.