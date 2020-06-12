11-year-old shot in New Orleans East

The incident occurred in the 7800 block of Venice Blvd. sometime around 8 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating after an 11-year-old was shot in New Orleans East Saturday evening.

The child was taken to the hospital for treatment.

There is no initial word on the severity of the injuries, a suspect or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 822-1111.

This is a developing story. WWL-TV has a crew on the way and will update the story as more information becomes available.