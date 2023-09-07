11-year-old student arrested for terrorizing after threatening to shoot teachers

Deputies say they were called after parents told the administration at the school about the incident that happened in the car line.

SLIDELL, La. — The St. Tammany Sheriff's Office says they arrested a Slidell-area student Wednesday for terrorizing after he made comments about shooting teachers at his elementary school.

The 11-year-old was allegedly seen making gun-like hand gestures while pointing at teachers, saying he was going to shoot them.

The student was later arrested for terrorizing.

“Once again we want to make it very clear that law enforcement and the school system will take threats like this very seriously,” Sheriff Randy Smith said. “We will continue to work with our schools and investigate any and all threats at our schools or to the students and faculty who attend them. Parents, please talk to your children and explain the seriousness of making comments like this.”

The child was released to a parent on a custodial agreement to appear in court at a later date.

No other information is available at this time.




