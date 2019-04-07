Police arrested a 12-year-old boy for allegedly shooting his mother in the head.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the 12-year-old was arrested for attempted second degree murder in the case.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning, July 3, in the 1400 block of S. Roman Street.

Police officers were dispatched to help a woman who'd been shot in the head inside her home. She was taken to the hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

Detectives determined that the woman's 12-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter were there when she was shot. A semi-automatic gun and spent shell casing were found in the son's bedroom.

Anyone with information on this attempted murder is asked to call NOPD's Sixth District detectives at 504-658-6060, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.